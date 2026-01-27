Mayor’s Awards 2026 – Call for Nominations Reminder

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Nicholas Guerrero, would like to remind the public that they are invited to submit nominations for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held during the month of March.

The closing date to receive nominations is Friday 6th February 2026.

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and/or for a specific event or achievement. Nominees will have made a difference to Gibraltar’s society.

The Nomination Form can be downloaded from the website of the Mayor of Gibraltar at www.mayor.gi or collected from the Reception at City Hall.

The completed Form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 6th February 2026.

The Awards Committee will then convene to select the Award recipients, after which the date of the Ceremony will be announced.

For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel. 20047592