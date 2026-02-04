All eGov Services Restored

The IT&LD and Digital Services are pleased to confirm that all services across the whole eGov platform have now been restored.

The migration of services will now continue in a phased manner in order to maintain service provision whilst the rest of the upgrade can be carried out. Over the next few weeks, the entire eGov service provision will be brought in-house and under the full control of IT&LD and Digital Services, removing reliance on external service providers, and using open source and licence-free software.

For any help or advice with eGov services, please contact the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street or our online help desk. The opening hours are: Monday to Thursday: 8:30am-3:00pm and Fridays 8:30am-2:30pm (excluding Public Holidays).