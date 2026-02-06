antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2026

Details
Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the programme for the 2026 Gibraltar International Drama Festival that will be held from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th March 2026. 

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows: 

Monday 23rd March 2026 

Session 1 – 7pm 

1. GAMPA Infants presents: “What The Lady Bird Heard”, a Comedy by Julia Donaldson (U). 

2. BestSide Drama Group presents: “A Human Write”, a Drama Ensemble by Amelia Armand (PG). 

3. Theatre Makers presents: “Zero For The Young Dudes!”, a Dramady by Alistair Mcdowall (15+). 

Tuesday 24th March 2026 

Session 2 – 7pm 

1. BestSide Drama Group presents: “The Dreaming”, a Comedy by Richard James (PG).  

2. Theatre Makers presents: “Goodbye, Charles”, a Dark Comedy by Gabriel Davis (12+). 

3. Dramatis Personae presents “Me, Myself And Iambs” a Classical from William Shakespeare (PG)

Wednesday 25th March 2026 

Session 3 – 7pm 

1. GAMPA presents: “A Hundred Words For Snow”, a Drama by Tatty Hennessy (15+). 

2. No Frills Theatre Company presents: “Bleeding Heart (La Puñala)” Comedy by Antonio Onetti translated by Oscar Ceballos & Mary Peate (15+).  

Thursday 26th March 2026 

Session 4 – 7pm 

1. Medway Little Theatre Company presents: “Jumped”, a Dark Comedy by Kerrie Thompson (PG). 

2. GAMPA Children presents: “Bright Young Things”, a Comedy by Georgia Christou (PG).  

3. Medway Little Theatre Company presents: “Grave Matters” a Dark Comedy by Peter Stallard (PG) 

Friday 27th March 2026 

Gala Night – 7pm 

The Festival Gala Night will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.  

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Monday 9th February 2026. Ticket prices will be as follows: 

• Each Session – £12.00 

• Gala Night – £15.00   

• Season Ticket – £50.00 

• Student Season Ticket – £25.00   

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236. 


