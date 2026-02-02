Government to hold Treaty briefing for Business community on Wednesday 4th February 2026

HM Government of Gibraltar will be holding a Treaty Briefing for the business community at Grand Battery House on Wednesday 4th February at 14:30hrs.

The briefing follows an earlier engagement held last week by the Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, together with the Attorney General, Michael Llamas KC, with the Business Transition Advisory Group. That meeting focused on the position following the conclusion of negotiations on the EU–UK Treaty in respect of Gibraltar, with particular emphasis on the transitional arrangements that will apply during the implementation phase.

The forthcoming Town Hall is intended to extend this engagement to the wider business community, providing an opportunity to hear directly from Government on the Treaty, its implications for business, and the preparations underway to support a smooth transition once the agreement comes into force.

The meeting at Grand Battery House is open to anyone from the business community who wishes to attend. Those wishing to attend are asked to register their interest in advance by emailing the Ministry for Business at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Business and the Attorney General will all be present at the briefing and will be available to answer questions from members of the business community.

The Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Over the past week, Government has moved quickly to brief key stakeholders on the implementation phase of the Treaty. This town hall briefing builds on that work by opening the conversation directly to the wider business community. Businesses rightly want clarity on what comes next, how transition arrangements will work in practice and how Government is preparing for implementation.

“I am grateful to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Attorney General, who were all part of Gibraltar’s negotiating team and instrumental in securing this Treaty, for coming together to address our business community directly. As we move from negotiation into implementation, it is very important that businesses are kept fully informed of developments."