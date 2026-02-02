antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister for Tourism Briefs Cruise Sector on UK–EU Treaty Arrangements

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, has briefed representatives of the local cruise shipping and shore excursion sector on operational arrangements relating to the UK–EU Treaty. 

The aim of the briefing was to provide clarity to the industry ahead of treaty implementation and ensuring operators are fully informed of the specific requirements affecting cruise calls to Gibraltar. 

Gibraltar remains a well-established and competitive cruise destination and the Government does not expect any operational arrangements to have a material impact on cruise activity. 

Minister for Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “This engagement reflects the Government’s commitment to providing clarity and certainty to key sectors as Treaty preparations progress. Gibraltar continues to have a strong and positive relationship with the cruise industry and remains an attractive and reliable port of call. I would like to thank cruise shipping agents and shore excursion operators for their cooperation and for their continued partnership in supporting Gibraltar’s cruise sector.” 

   

 


