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Works in progress on new College site

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Category: Local

On Friday, Minister for Education John Cortes visited the site of the new Gibraltar College at Europa Point, where works are well underway. 

This project will deliver a modern, purpose-built campus with expanded classrooms, specialist workshops and improved learning spaces designed to support students and adult learners alike.  

The new College will provide the facilities and opportunities that our young people deserve, strengthening further and adult education and ensuring that Gibraltar continues to invest in skills, training and opportunity for the future. 

Friday’s visit demonstrates what many already know – this project is real, it is happening, and it is moving forward.  

Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes, said: “While others may prefer to criticise from the sidelines, we remain focused on delivering real improvements to education and skills training in Gibraltar.  The new Gibraltar College will mark a new era in further education in Gibraltar, which will benefit our young people and our community as a whole.” 

 

      

 


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