St Bernard’s Lower Primary School Science Week

St Bernard’s Lower Primary School celebrated an exciting and inspiring Science Week from 9th to 13th March, continuing its mission to bring science to life for children from Nursery to Year 2.

Throughout the week, pupils explored the wonders of science while learning how to think like scientists, ask questions, investigate ideas and challenge stereotypes about what a scientist looks like.

A key focus this year was helping children understand that anyone can be a scientist. Through engaging activities and hands-on investigations, pupils discovered that science is creative, exciting and open to everyone.

Science Week also followed a cross-curricular approach, linking science, maths and literacy. Teachers used well-known stories to inspire scientific thinking. For example, Year 2 pupils explored experiments inspired by George's Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl, encouraging them to think about mixtures, ingredients and how scientists test ideas safely.

This year’s celebrations were made even more special through strong partnerships with local secondary schools, Bayside School and Westside School. Year 2 pupils were given the fantastic opportunity to visit Westside School, where they experienced what a real science laboratory looks like. During their visit, they learned about different pieces of scientific equipment and how they are used in experiments. The children took part in a carousel of exciting practical activities including chromatography, exploring life through a microscope, and even safely using a Bunsen burner. One of the highlights of the visit was witnessing an impressive chemical reaction that produced a loud bang and a spectacular firework-style display, which left the children amazed and eager to learn more.

Back at St Bernard’s, pupils also enjoyed a whole-school assembly delivered by Ms Rowbottom from Bayside School, who visits us every year to inspire the children with a series of fun and engaging experiments. The assembly included demonstrations such as the famous “elephant toothpaste” reaction, an interactive explanation of how the body’s organs work, and an exciting demonstration showing how to create a rocket.

Science Week was filled with curiosity, discovery and excitement, giving pupils the chance to explore scientific ideas in a fun and memorable way. By working closely with local secondary schools and providing hands-on experiences, St Bernard’s Lower Primary continues to nurture young scientists and inspire the next generation to explore the world around them with curiosity and confidence.

St Bernard’s Lower Primary School would like to thank Bayside School and Westside School for their continued support in making Science Week such a memorable experience for all pupils.