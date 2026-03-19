Tickets for Sir Mo Farah’s Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries for Tourism and Culture, can confirm that tickets for Sir Mo Farah’s events next month will be on sale on Tuesday 24th March at 10am from Buytickets.gi.

The fireside chat between Sir Mo Farah and Thomas Watt is scheduled to take place at St Michael’s Cave at 7pm on Friday 17th April. Tickets priced at £40 includes shuttle service from Mid-Town Car Park. Tickets are restricted to two tickets per person on the first day of sales. As from Wednesday 25th March no restrictions will apply should the event not be sold out.

The charity run around the Rock will commence at 8.30am from Casemates Square on Saturday 18th April. The run is organised together with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority and the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association. Tickets are priced at £25 per person. There are no ticket restrictions for this run. All monies fundraised from the run will be donated to charity.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Literary Festival Director on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.