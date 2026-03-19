Minister Arias-Vasquez tables Gibraltar Mental Health Board Annual Inspection Report 2025 in Parliament

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has this afternoon formally tabled the Gibraltar Mental Health Board Annual Inspection Report 2025 in Parliament, in accordance with the requirements of the Mental Health Act 2016.

The report, prepared by the Gibraltar Mental Health Board following its annual inspection process between September and November 2025, provides a detailed independent assessment of mental health services across Gibraltar, including inpatient care at Ocean Views Mental Health Facility, community services, supported accommodation, child and adolescent mental health provision and wider cross-agency mental health support.

The report reflects both progress made across a number of areas and a series of recommendations for further development, including workforce planning, assisted living provision, community-based care, and future service configuration. Particular attention is given to the continued development of the new model of care in mental health services and the wider direction of reform currently underway.

The Government will now review the report in detail together with the Gibraltar Health Authority and relevant services, as part of the ongoing work to strengthen mental health provision and ensure that recommendations capable of improving patient care are properly considered.

The Government also wishes to thank the members of the Gibraltar Mental Health Board for their continued service, as well as the staff across mental health services whose work and engagement contribute to the annual inspection process.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, said: “Today’s tabling of the Mental Health Board’s Annual Report is an important part of the accountability framework established under our mental health legislation, and I welcome the continued work of the Board in carrying out that role carefully and independently.

“Mental health services in Gibraltar continue to evolve and this report reflects both the complexity of that work and the importance of maintaining constant scrutiny as services develop. It highlights areas where progress is being made, but also areas where further work is clearly required.

“I have already asked the new Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Dr Paul Bosio, to look closely at mental health services as part of the wider work now underway across the GHA, including the recommendations contained in this report, the current configuration of services andthe priorities for future delivery. I am very grateful to the Board for the time and commitment that goes into producing such a detailed document.”