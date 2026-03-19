London Book Fair 2026

The Ministry of Culture was once again represented at this Year’s London Book Fair by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) with the visit proving both fruitful and positive. The trip provided a valuable networking and learning opportunity through a series of face-to-face meetings, the establishment of new contacts and the strengthening of existing relationships.

GCS representatives Davina Barbara and Edward Dove held meetings with the fair’s organisers, as well as representatives from publishers HarperCollins and the Carnegie team. It allowed for further development initiatives and exploring future pathways for author and book-related collaborations. In addition, they attended several panel discussions led by industry professionals, which explored topics such as promoting reading, the challenges currently facing the publishing industry and the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

Whilst at the fair, they also attended book launch events by established authors Jeffrey Archer and Lucy Foley, and took the opportunity to reconnect with and support Manni Coe and Reuben Coe at their non-fiction panel discussion.

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne said: “Our participation at the London Book Fair continues to contribute to our local literary landscape through the many development initiatives created by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

“We look forward to participating at the London Book Fair 2027, where GCS will host its own stand to promote local literature, the Llanito language and the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.”