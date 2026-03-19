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Tepatoa & Olathe: A Collection of Poems by Sheridan Povedano

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Category: Local

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture has today launched ‘Tepatoa & Olathe’ by Sheridan Povedano. Sheridan has been the second candidate to take part in the Young Writer’s Initiative ran by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The initiative aims to help aspiring authors put pen to paper and develop a publication which is bookshop ready. Sheridan has put together a personal selection of poems; her work has been guided by several mentors throughout a year long process. 

The Development Unit at GCS lead the process, providing a framework and access to mentors. This year Melissa Bosano and Gabriel Moreno have helped shape Sheridan’s work and process. Sheridan has learnt about the editing process, working with printers and the work that goes into creating a piece worthy of publication.  

Her collection of poems is personal, contemporary and authentic. Chief Cultural Officer Seamus Bryne commented ‘Sheridan’s poetry collection is a brilliant example of what can emerge when opportunities are provided for young people to develop their creative instincts.’  

The book will be available from BOOkgem bookshop and is priced at £10.  

For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on telephone 20041839 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

      


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