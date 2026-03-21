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COMMONWEALTH PARLIAMENTARY ASSOCIATION UK 74th WESTMINSTER SEMINAR ON EFFECTIVE PARLIAMENTS

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Category: Local

The Gibraltar Branch was represented at the 74th Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments by the Hon Leslie Bruzon MP, Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, and Mr Phillip Borge McCarthy, Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament.

The Seminar brought together parliamentarians from around the Commonwealth committed to advancing disability inclusion in the Region.  

The Theme for this years’ Seminar was “A Celebration of the modern Commonwealth”. Delegates shared experiences such as the Commonwealth Day Reception and Flag-raising Ceremony as well as attending the Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.  

The programme covered a wide range of topics from the role of Presiding Officers to parliamentary scrutiny, accountability and emerging challenges for legislatures. The dedicated sessions for parliamentarians and parliamentary officials provided the Gibraltar delegation with a platform to showcase leading advancements in the use of AI for Hansard production purposes.  

 

   

 


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