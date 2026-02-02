College Students meet with Minister for Education

Students from the Gibraltar College, accompanied by their teachers and SNLSAs, held an hour-long briefing with the Minister for Education John Cortes last week.

The main purpose of this visit was to support the students’ current studies in Personal and Social Development, as part of an ASDAN course. The students are completing a module on Managing Social Relationships, which requires them to take part in a formal visit or meeting. This enables them to practise and develop essential skills related to appropriate behaviour, communication, and interaction in formal and professional settings.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including a discussion one the plans for the new College and different aspects of the Minister’s portfolio.

Ms Elena Gil, a teacher from the College, said: “The students greatly enjoyed the visit and felt at ease throughout the meeting, which was particularly important for them and contributed to a very positive experience. These experiences are especially valuable. The visit provided a real-life opportunity for them to practise social and communication skills in a structured but supportive environment. It helped them build confidence, understand social expectations, develop listening and turn-taking skills, and observe appropriate conduct in a formal context. Engaging directly with a public figure also encouraged independence, self-esteem, and a sense of inclusion within the wider community.”

Minister Cortes said: “I really enjoyed the meeting and sharing experiences and ideas with the students. The College is doing incredible work. I congratulate the students for their engagement and the teachers and SNLSAs for their work and commitment to these young people.”