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Essay Competition for the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Sydney, Australia

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Category: Local

The 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament is scheduled to take place in Sydney, Australia, from 26th to 31st July 2026. 

The Government is keen that there should be representation from Gibraltar to continue building on the relationships of the last few years, especially in relation to young people. 

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament provides unique opportunities for young people to gain real world experience in international diplomacy and governance. 

In the past, delegates from different parts of the world have been split into groups to represent Government and Opposition. They have proposed, debated and negotiated draft legislation on topical matters like real parliamentarians. 

Young people aged 18 to 29 who are interested in participating are invited to submit a 500-word essay for consideration, addressing the topic of “Democracy in the age of artificial intelligence”. 

Essays should be submitted by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Tuesday 7th April at 12 noon. 


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