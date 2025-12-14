ClimACT Schools Gibraltar 2025 Marks a Year of Innovation and Environmental Leadership

Last Wednesday, school representatives came together at Notre Dame Lower Primary School—joined by Minister John Cortes, Director for Education Keri Scott and project co-ordinator Education Adviser Jackie Linares —to celebrate the fourth edition of the ClimACT Schools Gibraltar Awards.

This year’s awards highlighted the impressive breadth of environmental work carried out across Gibraltar’s schools during the 2024–25 academic year. The awards showcase the mission of ClimACT Schools Gibraltar:

To develop and foster an environmental ethos within schools so that environmental learning is embedded within a child’s educational experience and this experience is carried with them into their adult life.

The event honoured the outstanding commitment shown by teachers and pupils, recognising schools for their efforts to embed sustainability into everyday practice and to deepen pupils’ understanding of the climate crisis.

Certificates were presented at Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond levels, based on the credits accumulated through a diverse range of projects, policies, and eco-initiatives. Sixteen schools participated this year, including all government mainstream schools aswell asPriorPark School and Hebrew Primary School.

Across the entries, schools showcased a remarkable variety of projects that have enriched school life and fostered environmental awareness. These included creating recycled “zen zones,” establishing second-hand uniform shops, upcycled art projects, expanding outdoor learning opportunities, cultivating school gardens, building insect hotels, and promoting car-sharing initiatives, among many others. These projects not only support sustainability but also encourage creativity, problem-solving, collaboration, and real-world engagement among pupils.

The Department of Education is pleased to see the continued growth of ClimACT—an initiative that began over eight years ago as part of the EU-funded SUDOE programme which was previously managed locally by the University of Gibraltar and isnowled from the heart of the education system itself. The legacy of that project remains strong, thanks to the dedication of Gibraltar’s educators and the ongoing collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change and local NGOs.

Reflecting on the achievements, Minister Cortes noted that Gibraltar’s education sector continues to lead by example in adopting sustainable practices. He emphasised that climate change is an issue that touches every generation and requires sustained action, praising ClimACT for helping embed environmentally responsible habits into the daily life of schools.

Minister for Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “Our schools - thanks to the dedication of the staff and the enthusiasm of the students - are leading the way in environmental and climate awareness and in practical projects to improve the environment and to spread this very important message. They never fail to impress, and I congratulate all the participants and encourage them to continue with this vital work”.