Supported Needs and Disability Office Provide Training on Attachment and Neurodiversity

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) provided training in the lead up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The SNDO arranged for Alice Macleod from Tribe Associates UK to deliver training to professionals in Gibraltar on trauma and attachment.

A training session was delivered to professionals in the Care Agency. This included social workers, psychologists, care workers, foster and adoptive parents.

A second session was delivered to professionals within Education. This included SENCOs, LSF Teachers, St Martin’s Teachers, Educational Psychologists, Department of Education staff and staff from Loreto Convent and Prior Park Schools.

The aim of both training sessions was to revisit classic attachment theory, the concept of secure base and to better understand the implications of trauma and neurodiversity on attachment. Ms Macleod also demonstrated strategies that can be used to support children and young persons with attachment issues.

This training comes on the back of an Information Guide for Parents on Attachment and Neurodiversity that was published in November by the Supported Needs and Disability Office.

This Information Guide was created to aid families with neurodivergent children in fostering stronger connections with one another. The content serves to validate the emotions families may be feeling and acknowledge the difficulties they may be facing, crucial for empowering families, allowing them to navigate their experiences together with confidence and understanding.

Families can access this invaluable resource online at disability.gov.gi/documents, where it is available for free.

A flipbook version of the booklet can also be accessed for free on:

https://heyzine.com/flip-book/e941b6cfcc.html

The Information Guide is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, ensuring that families can easily find the information they need. The Supported Needs and Disability Office remain committed to supporting families and enhancing their experiences as they navigate the complexities of neurodiversity.