24-hour Christmas Taxi Service

The Ministry of Transport is pleased to announce that arrangements have been made with the Gibraltar Taxi Association to provide a 24-hour Taxi Service over the Christmas period.

7 Private Hire Vehicles will be working 24 hours a day from the 24th December 2024 to 6th January 2025. Each one will be working three shifts throughout this period. This is in addition to the usual Taxi Service which is offered throughout the year.

The general public is reminded of the dangers of drink driving and its potential consequences to everyone, not just the person who has consumed the alcohol but families, essential services and passer-byers alike. By making such arrangements with the Gibraltar Taxi Association and the Gibraltar Bus Company, The Ministry is ensuring that reliable alternative transport is available to get people home safely without putting anyone in danger.

Rides can be arranged by calling their phone line 20070052 or using the GTA Taxi App.

The Minister of Transport, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “My Ministry has been working really hard to make these arrangements, which ensures everyone can enjoy the festivities and get home safely too. I am also very grateful to the drivers who will be working through the festive season while others are enjoying the break. I would to thank the GTA committee and all taxi drivers for working with me to put these arrangements in place.

We will continue to work to improve public service transport and take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year!”