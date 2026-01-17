Planning Begins for Solar Eclipses

Discussions have commenced in relation to two significant astronomical events that will be seen from Gibraltar in the summers of 2026 and 2027.

These are a 92% solar eclipse in the evening of 12 August 2026, and a total (100%) solar eclipse in the morning of 2 August 2027.

While this year’s eclipse will be visible throughout the Iberian Peninsula, with totality in the north, Gibraltar will be one of the only places in Europe where there will be totality, and for over 4 minutes.

Minister for Environment and Transport John Cortes chaired a co-ordinating meeting to discuss preparation for these events. Representatives from the Gibraltar Astronomical Society provided the details in a presentation.

It is expected that the 2027 event will attract many visitors to Gibraltar, possibly in the thousands, and discussions centred on which locations both local and visiting persons will want to view the event, what arrangements will need to be made, and issues related to traffic and transport to those sites. Representatives from the RGP and the Ministry of Transport were therefore at the meeting.

Critical for both events is Public Health advice on protection of the eyes, and this was discussed at length, with representatives from Public Health, including Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter attending.

This was a preliminary discussion, with other stakeholders being involved as the dates approach.

Minister Cortes said, “There will be challenges in making these exciting astronomical events safe and enjoyable, and we have to plan well in advance given the pressure that the total eclipse next year in particular will bring. It will be an experience of a lifetime, and we must plan well for it”.