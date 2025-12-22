antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Lifeguards Complete Initial Training

Details
Category: Local

Minister for Environment John Cortes last week presented certificates to next year’s cohort of lifeguards after successfully completing their initial training.

More specialised training now continues right until the summer bathing season. 

The new lifeguards who received their certificates are: 

Ayman Haddad 

David Khaidarov 

Daniel Khaidarov 

Islam Dahrouch 

Piero Rafael Guzman Rodriguez 

Gael Diaz 

Connor Cunningham 

Isabella Bellingham 

Stefan Duo 

Finley Bradby 

In addition, a number of lifeguards were promoted to head lifeguard during last summer and also received their certificates. These are: 

Jesse Gonzalez 

Aicha Parody 

Jesse Olivero 

Max Wright 

Ahmed El Ouahabi 

Minister Cortes commented, “The level of training afforded to our lifeguards now is through and demanding, and I am very proud of our young people who give ups their free time in order to train and qualify so that they can make our benches and pools safe in the Summer”. 

 

   


