Lifeguards Complete Initial Training

Minister for Environment John Cortes last week presented certificates to next year’s cohort of lifeguards after successfully completing their initial training.

More specialised training now continues right until the summer bathing season.

The new lifeguards who received their certificates are:

Ayman Haddad

David Khaidarov

Daniel Khaidarov

Islam Dahrouch

Piero Rafael Guzman Rodriguez

Gael Diaz

Connor Cunningham

Isabella Bellingham

Stefan Duo

Finley Bradby

In addition, a number of lifeguards were promoted to head lifeguard during last summer and also received their certificates. These are:

Jesse Gonzalez

Aicha Parody

Jesse Olivero

Max Wright

Ahmed El Ouahabi

Minister Cortes commented, “The level of training afforded to our lifeguards now is through and demanding, and I am very proud of our young people who give ups their free time in order to train and qualify so that they can make our benches and pools safe in the Summer”.