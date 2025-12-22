Lifeguards Complete Initial Training

Minister for Environment John Cortes last week presented certificates to next year’s cohort of lifeguards after successfully completing their initial training.
More specialised training now continues right until the summer bathing season.
The new lifeguards who received their certificates are:
Ayman Haddad
David Khaidarov
Daniel Khaidarov
Islam Dahrouch
Piero Rafael Guzman Rodriguez
Gael Diaz
Connor Cunningham
Isabella Bellingham
Stefan Duo
Finley Bradby
In addition, a number of lifeguards were promoted to head lifeguard during last summer and also received their certificates. These are:
Jesse Gonzalez
Aicha Parody
Jesse Olivero
Max Wright
Ahmed El Ouahabi
Minister Cortes commented, “The level of training afforded to our lifeguards now is through and demanding, and I am very proud of our young people who give ups their free time in order to train and qualify so that they can make our benches and pools safe in the Summer”.