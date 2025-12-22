Certificates Presented to Award Winning Students

Minister for Education John Cortes last week presented certificates to the Gibraltar Scholars, those students from Gibraltar’s secondary schools who achieved Triple A grades or higher at their A levels this summer. Sixteen young people in total achieved the status of Gibraltar Scholar this year.

In addition, a new award, the Director’s Award was presented for the first time. This was given on recommendations of the Head Teachers, to other students who were considered merited special recognition for their work.

Director of Education Keri Scott addressed the students, tighter with parents and other family members, who gathered for the occasion at Westside School, with words of congratulations and encouragement for the future.

Minister for Education John Cortes also congratulated the students, remarking that for Westside and Bayside students it was the first cohort who had gone though their whole education in a mixed gender setting, having entered the secondary schools at the first co-education entry at Year 8, and also the first to have benefitted from the new schools at the Waterport campus.

Gibraltar Scholars receiving the certificates on the night were:

Charlize Buhagiar (WS), Emma Dawson (WS), Megan Edmunds (BS), Lauren Garcia (BS), Eva Gerada WS), Quentin McGlashan (BS), Maia Norton (BS), Tianne Payas (WS), Nico Perez (BS), Lily Rogers (BS), Nicholas Sene (BS) and Kate Williamson (BS).

Gibraltar scholars not able to attend were Grace Pedder (PP), Yitzhak Bitan (GBSS), Gabriella Tsagkatakis (BS) and Dominic Ody (BS).

Directors’ Awards recipients were Reece Chipol (WS), Theo Dalmedo (BS), Shanique Martinez (GC), Jennah Santos (WS) and Rebecca Silk (WS), with Amelia Fairweather (WS) and Jayce Federico (BS) not able to attend on the night.

Note: BS = Bayside School; WS = Westside School; GC = Gibraltar College; GBSS = Gibraltar Boys’ Secondary School; PP = Prior Park.