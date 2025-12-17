Gibraltar holds its first Conference on Disability

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported needs and Disability Office (SNDO) commemorated International Day of Persons with Disabilities by hosting Gibraltar’s first disability conference at the Sunborn Hotel’s ballroom.

The event was well attended by government officials, disability advocates and persons with disabilities.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP opened the conference explaining how Gibraltar was working towards the extension and ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. He explained how this is a lengthy process for all crown dependencies and territories; and how the UK have only extended it to Bermuda in the 15 years that the UK have been part of this Convention.

Minister Santos confirmed he has instructed his team that Sections 13 and 14 of the Disability Act must be unlocked within the lifetime of this parliament.

The unlocking of Section 13 is well underway through the National Disability Strategy. The HM Government Strand was launched in 2024 and objectives are being met. The Private Sector Strand will be launched in 2026.

A working party, made up of several professionals from key areas and chaired by the SNDO has been formed to unlock Section 14. Minister Santos stated that the legislation would be brought into force fairly and transparently, primarily for those who need it, and so that others understand their responsibilities. Persons with disabilities will also be included in the consultation phase.

The conference was Gibraltar’s most accessible conference to date with wheelchair accessibility, the choice to sit at a table for those with upper limb impairments, a hearing loop, two British Sign Language Interpreters standing beside the stage and for the first time ever in Gibraltar, live subtitles. Speak See was launched at this conference. This is a device which enables live subtitles on a screen as the speaker is talking and helps persons with hearing impairments, concentration difficulties and those who are non-native speakers. This technology will now be used in future events.

A new Supported Needs and Disability Passport was also launched at the conference. Further information on this initiative will be released separately.

There were panel discussions on the topics of disability language, universal design: accessibility in buildings and streets and on creating community for persons who are neurodivergent.

Several speakers offered insights. Dr Lola Soler spoke about the Neurodevelopmental Pathway and Mr Julian Danino spoke about Hearing Loss - The Silent Disability.

The keynote Speaker was trauma and attachment specialist, Alice Macleod, from Tribe Associates UK. She spoke about how neurodivergence affects attachment. This comes from the work that was conducted earlier on this year where an Information Booklet for Parents on this topic was developed and published. This can be found on www.disability.gov.gi/documents

Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office delivered the annual report in which she explained Gibraltar is propelling forwards in the implementation of key policies and practices. The report outlined the significant accomplishments this year and the work that the SNDO have undertaken.

Statistics were shared and she advised 457 families have accessed clinics with the SNDO since it opened its doors in September 2021.

With regards to concessions, at present there are:

- 315 active Disability Information Cards

- 284 active Radar Keys

- 195 active Frontier Passes

- 736 active Blue Badges

It is important to note that these figures change on a daily basis as some expire and others are granted.

The British Sign Language Report was also read, reporting that in 2025:

- 39 hours of in-person BSL has taken place for the purposes of public events, complex medical appointments for individuals and meetings where there are several participants

- 8 hours of video interpreting has taken place for the purposes of one-to-one appointments and meetings.

- 9 public announcements and press releases have included BSL.

In total, 56 hours of British Sign Language has been provided throughout 2025.

Ms Victory highlighted that blanket approaches do not work as disability is a broad and diverse umbrella term that encompasses a vast spectrum of conditions, experiences and impacts, but concluded by stating the SNDO will continue to tirelessly advocate, innovate and collaborate to create change.

Minister Santos said: “This conference served to update the community on the work done by the SNDO and collaborators for the rights for persons with disabilities, in law and in day-to-day life. I am extremely proud of my team who work to help and advise families and individuals daily. The Ministry of Equality will continue to raise awareness of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and promote their rights and well-being."