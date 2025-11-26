antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister Santos appointed Vice-Chair of the CPA BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians

Details
Category: Local

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP has been appointed Vice-Chair of the LGBT+ Committee at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) British Islands and Mediterranean Regional (BIMR) Conference in London. 

Minister Santos had previously been invited to join the committee of the BIMR LGBT+ Network for Parliamentarians. At this session it was announced he had been appointed as Vice-Chair of the committee and invited to chair a session of the forum. 

Minister Santos said; “I had the distinct honour of being appointed Vice-Chair at the CPA BIMR LGBT+ Forum and chairing my first session. It is extremely important to discuss issues that affect the LGBTQ+ community with parliamentarians in Westminster, where I was able to communicate my perspective as a Gibraltarian politician and member of the LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this committee to ensure there is representation, support, inclusivity and visibility of LGBT+ parliamentarians.

 

   


