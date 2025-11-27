antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Golden Week – Meet, Greet & Get Informed Day- Monday 1st December

Details
Category: Local

As part of Golden Week 2025, the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism will be holding a Meet, Greet & Get Informed Day at the front side of the Piazza (Main Street side) on Monday 1st December 2025, from 09:00 to 12:00 noon. 

Representatives from the Ministry of Equality, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB) and Gibsilver will be available to speak to members of the public about the services offered to older people, as well as to provide an opportunity for friendly conversation. 

Golden week will feature both public and private events which will include a visit to ERS by Youth Services, a festive Christmas card-making craft morning, breakfast with Day Centres, a heartwarming performance by the GAMPA Singers, and the much-anticipated Golden Breakfast, bringing people together to celebrate, connect and share in the spirit of the season. 

The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind the public about the upcoming Golden Breakfast, taking place on Friday 5th December at King’s Bastion. Attendees aged 65 and over will be offered free tea, coffee and churros from 09:00 to 11:00, accompanied by live music with Francis and Pepe Chipolina. (Please note that any accompanying non-official carers below this age will be required to pay £3 on entry.) 

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said: 

We have devised Golden Week to encourage togetherness within our older generation and to celebrate all they have done and continue to do for our community. I hope people will join us, have a chat with our teams, and leave with helpful details about the organisations that support our older citizens.” 


