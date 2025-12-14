antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

St. Bernard's Lower Primary Year 2 Step back in time at Discovery Fortress!

Details
Category: Local

Year 2 pupils from St. Bernard’s Lower Primary School enjoyed an unforgettable hands-on learning experience as they explored the topic of Castles during a full day of activities at the newly developed Discovery Fortress outdoor learning facilities.

The children were transported back in time as they immersed themselves in medieval life. With support from Gibralflora, pupils planted their own fruit and vegetables, gaining a practical understanding of how communities in the past grew their own produce. They then brought their mini-market to life by role-playing the buying and selling of fruit and vegetables while working within a set budget, developing both historical awareness and real-world numeracy skills.

The creative side of castle life also came alive. Pupils designed and crafted their own shields, complete with personalised coats of arms, before proudly using them to defend their “castle” from flying bean bags in a lively re-enactment of a siege. They also experimented with art through leaf rubbings and expressed themselves musically by composing their own pieces inspired by the castle theme.

Adding to the excitement, the pupils tackled an engaging escape room challenge, solving clues that taught them about the Moorish Castle and the history of the Moors in Gibraltar. Teamwork, problem-solving, and historical discovery all played a part as they worked together to find their way out.

It was a day filled with learning, creativity, adventure, and fun, leaving Year 2 inspired and buzzing with enthusiasm for the world of castles and the stories they hold.

 

      


