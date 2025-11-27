Minister Arias-Vasquez officially opens new Oncology Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, officially opened the new Oncology Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital earlier today. The opening fulfils the plans first published on World Cancer Day in February 2024 and marks a major investment in the standard and comfort of cancer care delivered locally.

Located on the 5th floor of Block 1, Zone 1, the new suite is a state-of-the-art facility built to deliver a calmer, more dignified and modern experience for patients undergoing treatment. The chemotherapy administration area has doubled in capacity, increasing from 4 to 8 chairs. The suite also includes a dedicated acute care bed for patients who require closer monitoring, which is expected to reduce the need for cancer patients to attend A&E unnecessarily. The number of clinic rooms has increased from 2 to 5, significantly improving the GHA’s capacity for consultations and multidisciplinary care.

This project has been made possible thanks to a major investment from the Barzilai Foundation and a significant donation from the Breast Cancer Support Group. Their generosity has created a modern, patient focused environment, including a large outdoor terrace designed to offer a calming therapeutic space. While the terrace is not yet complete, works are progressing well and it will be ready for use by the warmer months in 2026.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Opening this new Oncology Suite today is a very proud moment. I want to thank the Barzilai Foundation for their major investment and the Breast Cancer Support Group for their significant donation. I also wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the late Edith Dawson, whose generous donation to cancer-related causes have made a meaningful impact. In recognition of her support, the Acute Treatment Bay has been named in her honour. Their extraordinary generosity has helped us deliver a modern, dignified and truly patient focused space for those undergoing cancer treatment. When we published the plans last year, I promised that we would deliver enhanced cancer care facilities for our community. Today we make good on that commitment. This suite reflects the direction of travel for the GHA as we continue to modernise, professionalise and put patients at the heart of everything we do.”