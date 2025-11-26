South District Constituency Meeting

The Minister for the South District Constituency, Professor John Cortes, will be holding a further ‘Town Hall’ style meeting for the constituency on Thursday 4th December 2025.

The meeting will take place at Central Hall at 5:00 p.m.

All residents of the South District are warmly invited to attend. The meeting will provide an open forum for constituents to share their views, raise concerns, and put forward ideas directly to the Minister.

Minister Cortes said:

“I always look forward to meeting and engaging with my fellow South District constituents. These gatherings have consistently provided a friendly and constructive community atmosphere, where a wide range of local issues are discussed openly.

We have made good progress on several matters raised in previous meetings and we continue to work on others. I am looking forward to another positive exchange of ideas and to hearing directly from residents once again.”