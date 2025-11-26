Exploring Gibraltar’s Northern Defences: Schools Step Into History

In recent weeks, pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald and Sacred Heart Middle Schools have taken part in special educational visits to Gibraltar’s Northern Defences, joining guided sessions led by the site’s Project Manager Mr Carl Viagas and representatives from the Ministry for Heritage, Mr Keith Sheriff.

These visits form part of an expanding outreach programme designed to connect local schools with Gibraltar’s evolving heritage landscape and few places better demonstrate the layers of history beneath the Rock than the Northern Defences.

As students gathered beneath the imposing walls of the Castle of Moorish origin, they listened attentively as Mr Keith Sheriff, from the Ministry for Heritage, explained how the various lines of fortification were designed to defend Gibraltar across centuries. From the Spanish bastions of the 16th century to the British bombproof galleries of the Great Siege, his explanations brought the structures to life transforming what once seemed like overgrown ruins into a vivid, layered story of military innovation and resilience.

“Every wall tells a story,” Mr Sheriff noted, pointing to the exposed masonry. “What you see here is not just stone it’s evidence of centuries of adaptation, conflict and survival.”

Recent works to clear vegetation have unveiled long-hidden elements of the fortifications, allowing the public to see structures that have not been visible for generations. Among these discoveries are the lower sections of the ‘Muro de San Joseph’, or Hanover Line, a crucial 18th-century defensive wall connecting the Castle’s lower approaches.

This ongoing process, overseen by the project team, has not only improved accessibility but also revealed the complex layering of walls and defensive positions, offering new insights into how the site evolved through successive military periods.

The visits have now become an integral part of Gibraltar’s Key Stage Local History curriculum, encouraging students to explore their heritage first-hand. Teachers from both schools described the experience as a rare opportunity for pupils to step into history, combining classroom lessons with a real-world understanding of the Rock’s strategic geography.

At the King’s Gallery and Star Chamber, children were able to see the engineering that shaped Gibraltar’s defences, while outdoor areas provided space for group discussions whilst overlooking the bay and approaches to Landport Gate.

The Northern Defences project continues to reveal new aspects of Gibraltar’s built heritage, reinforcing its value as both a tourism site and educational resource. Each newly exposed wall or tunnel tells another chapter of Gibraltar’s story and, thanks to initiatives like these, the next generation is now helping to uncover and understand it.

Prof John Cortes, Minister for Education, said: “Engaging our students with Gibraltar’s history in such a direct and meaningful way is invaluable. The Northern Defences offer a unique outdoor classroom where young people can see, touch and explore the layers of our past. I am delighted that our schools are taking full advantage of this heritage resource, and I want to thank the project team and the Ministry for Heritage for making these experiences possible for our children.”