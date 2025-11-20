Minister Arias-Vasquez to host Constituency Clinic on 2nd December 2025

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, and Constituency MP for the Westside Area, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will be holding her next constituency clinic on Tuesday 2nd December from 10am to 12pm at the Mobile Health Unit stationed outside St Bernard’s Hospital.

Residents of the Westside Area who wish to discuss any personal or community matters with Minister Arias-Vasquez are encouraged to book an appointment by emailing:

• This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

While walk-ins will be accommodated where possible, scheduling in advance is recommended to ensure availability.

Minister Arias-Vasquez said:

“Meeting residents face to face allows me to understand the issues that matter most to them and to work together on the practical changes that can make a real difference in our community.”