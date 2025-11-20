New Traffic and Parking Improvements on Cemetery Road

The Ministry of Transport is pleased to announce the introduction of a series of new traffic and parking improvements on Cemetery Road, further enhancing accessibility, safety, and functionality in this part of Gibraltar. These changes will be implemented as a result of stakeholder engagement who use the area daily, as well as meeting the requirements for cemetery visitors, where the main points of concern was the lack of short stay parking in the area.

The works have included a full resurfacing of Cemetery Road, which had been in poor condition and required attention to ensure a smoother and safer experience for all road users.

As part of the upgrade, two new Pay & Display Zones will be introduced to the east and west of the Cemetery entrance, providing much-needed short-stay parking for cemetery visitors, nearby commercial premises, and church services. The Pay & Display parking will be FREE for the first hour, with a fee of £1.00 for each additional hour thereafter. After hours, the bays on the east will provide free parking and the west will be available to North District Zone Permit Holders only, thereby maximizing parking availability and flexibility in the area. The Pay & Display Zones will be operational as from Monday 24th November 2025.

To further enhance accessibility, a timed accessible bay will be introduced at the entrance of the Cemetery, reflecting the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility options across Gibraltar.

New loading and unloading bays will also be demarcated, operational during daytime hours and reverting to free parking after hours to ensure efficient use of the space. In addition to this, a Red Zone clearway has been established to always keep the area clear for funerals and daily operational access requirements, ensuring that the solemnity and order of funeral services are maintained.

A new motorcycle bay will be designated to accommodate the motorcycle users, whilst a new asphalt speed ramp has been installed to calm traffic speeds in the area, improving safety for both pedestrians and vehicles, particularly during funerals and periods of commercial activity.

2 new cycle racks which will accommodate parking for 4 bicycles will also be installed at the entrance of the Cemetery.

These infrastructure improvements complement the recent works announced in Press Release 813/2025, issued on 4 November 2025, titled “New Cemetery Entrance Coincides with other Improvements.” That initiative, saw the inauguration of a new smart entrance area to North Front Cemetery by the Hon Professor John Cortes MBE, in partnership with Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, whose contribution helped transform the entrance into a more dignified and welcoming space for mourners and visitors alike.

Together, both projects demonstrate the Government’s integrated approach to area improvement, combining enhanced infrastructure, accessibility, and aesthetics to create a safer, more functional, and respectful environment around North Front Cemetery.

Minister for Transport, Hon Professor John Cortes MBE said:

"These latest improvements along Cemetery Road complement the important work recently completed at the Cemetery entrance. By improving the road surface, reorganising parking, and introducing safety features, we are ensuring that this area serves its purpose with the dignity, safety, and accessibility it deserves. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to modernising Gibraltar’s transport network while being sensitive to community needs and the character of the area."