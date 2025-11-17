Citizens Advice Bureau launch ‘Debt Free Christmas’ campaign

The Government of Gibraltar is working with the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau to raise awareness about responsible spending during the festive period. The joint initiative aims to help households enjoy Christmas while avoiding the financial pressures that often emerge in the New Year.

The CAB sees a rise in people seeking help from its Money Advice Clinic every January, with many enquiries linked to festive overspending. The campaign encourages families to plan ahead, keep spending within their means and avoid taking on unnecessary credit.

To support the community, the CAB is sharing simple, practical tips for a more manageable Christmas:

1. Plan early

Work out what you can realistically spend after covering essential monthly bills.

2. Set a spending limit

Decide on a budget for gifts, food and celebrations and keep to it.

3. Shop smart

Look for value, compare prices and avoid impulse buys.

4. Be cautious with credit

Only take on credit agreements you can comfortably repay and avoid high-cost borrowing.

5. Borrow responsibly

If you need short-term support, speak to your bank first about safer options such as an overdraft or small loan.

As part of the initiative, CAB volunteers will be placing posters at key public locations. The campaign will also feature in the next internal Government newsletter to support public officers as they plan their own festive spending.

The CAB’s Money Advice Clinic offers free and confidential guidance on budgeting, debt and financial concerns. Anyone needing support is encouraged to seek advice early.

Contact

Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau

10 Governor’s Lane, Gibraltar

200 40006

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.cab.gi