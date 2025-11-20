AUTUMN BOOKMARK COMPETITION 2025

The annual Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, attracted a total of 49 entries.

The awards were presented by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, on Wednesday 19th November 2025 at 4:30pm at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery. The results, with the judges’ comments, are as follows:

Overall Winner Theo Payas – Loreto Convent

‘This design beautifully shows unity through colourful puzzle pieces, each one smiling and connected. It was chosen for its simple yet powerful message — that everyone is an important part of the bigger picture.’

Winner School Yrs 3–6 James Dean – Loreto Convent

‘This piece stands out for its clever idea and creativity, linking famous inventors and creators with dyslexia. It really stood out for us.’

Winner School Yrs 7–10 Mercedes Mizrahi – Gibraltar Girls High School

‘This drawing combines a sweet illustration of friendship with the puzzle-piece heart, symbolising love, inclusion and teamwork. It was a nice message.’

Adult Winner Faith Byrne

‘This design uses bold colour and silhouettes to show cooperation and shared strength. It was chosen for its strong visual impact and inspirational message about how teamwork can overcome any challenge.’

Highly Commended School Yrs 3-6 Jay Gomez – Loreto Convent

‘This was selected for its positive message of togetherness and hope, shown through the sunrise and teamwork imagery. It made us smile.’

Thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Bookmark Competition!

The winning entries can be viewed on www.culture.gi