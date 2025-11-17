Minister Santos presents Young Leaders with Certificates

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP presented Young Leaders with certificates following a successful summer programme.

The Gibraltar Youth Service hosted a certificate ceremony to honour the young people who completed the Young Leaders Programme and to recognise their commitment, enthusiasm and growth.

The programme saw participants dedicate their time to a series of leadership workshops and hands-on placements within local youth clubs. Through hard work and positive engagement, these young people have demonstrated remarkable potential and maturity well beyond their years.

Minister Santos had officially launched the programme earlier this year and marked its conclusion by presented certificates to each young leader, congratulating them on their achievements and encouraging them to continue developing their leadership journeys.

He said “It is important to show young people that the stereotypes of leaders can be broken. Kindness, support, empathy, commitment and decision making are recognised leadership skills which our Young Leaders have demonstrated they have.”

The Youth Service extends its warmest congratulations to all participants and looks forward to supporting future cohorts.

For more information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact the Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.