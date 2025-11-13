Gibraltar Tourist Board Unveils New Campaign: ‘Beyond Your Expectations’

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) is proud to announce the launch of its new tourism campaign, “Beyond Your Expectations.”

This refreshed brand message encapsulates Gibraltar’s unique appeal as a destination that consistently offers visitors more than they imagine, from its rich cultural heritage and dramatic landscapes to its vibrant lifestyle and welcoming community.

The new campaign forms part of the GTB’s ongoing strategy to strengthen the Visit Gibraltar brand internationally, highlighting Gibraltar as a destination that blends British charm with Mediterranean warmth. It reflects the GTB’s vision to inspire travellers to discover Gibraltar’s diverse experiences, including adventure, nature, history, gastronomy and relaxation.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said:

“‘Beyond Your Expectations’ captures the true essence of Gibraltar. Visitors are often surprised by the depth and diversity of what our destination offers, and this new campaign perfectly expresses that sense of discovery and delight.”

The new brand direction will be featured across all Visit Gibraltar marketing campaigns, digital platforms and international tourism promotions.