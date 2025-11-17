New Qualification in Beauty therapy starts at the College

The Gibraltar College, in collaboration with Mayfair on Main and its training arm, The Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty, has expanded its vocational education provision by introducing internationally recognised City & Guilds Level 2 qualifications in Beauty Therapy.

This development builds on the success of the College/Academy’s hairdressing programmes, which have been running for the past seven years. These courses have produced a cohort of locally trained professionals who are now actively employed in the industry. In recent years, the offering was further enhanced by introducing the advanced Level 3 qualification, with the first intake achieving distinctions earlier this year. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Gibraltar—not only in producing qualified hair stylists, but in nurturing individuals who have pursued further specialisation and are now emerging as experts in their field.

Sarah Carreras, Owner of Mayfair on Main and The Gibraltar Academy of Hair and Beauty, commented: “We are extremely proud to have fulfilled our goal of expanding vocational training since launching our hairdressing courses in 2018. It is encouraging to see vocational pathways increasingly recognised as viable and respected career options for Gibraltarians. Our ambition is to establish Gibraltar as a globally recognised Centre of Vocational Excellence.”

The introduction of Beauty Therapy qualifications reflects both the growing local demand for vocational education and the Government’s commitment to broadening opportunities for young people. The joint initiative of the College and Academy aims to replicate the success of the hairdressing programmes, resulting in qualified, industry-ready professionals. Over the past three years, the Academy has witnessed its hairdressing training cycle come full circle, with graduates securing local employment—reducing reliance on international recruitment.

“We now look forward to developing the next generation of beauticians, trained and assessed right here in Gibraltar,” added Ms Carreras.

Daniel Benrimoj, Principal of Gibraltar College, said, “We are delighted to extend our vocational provision through this exciting collaboration. This initiative directly supports our College mission to inspire, educate, and empower every learner to achieve their full potential, while aligning with our strategic objectives of strengthening employability, inclusivity, and community partnership. It also aligns with and extends our vocational pathways, which we will continue to develop as we transition into our new College. By expanding into Beauty Therapy, we are creating new opportunities for learners to thrive in a growing sector and contributing to Gibraltar’s broader vision of lifelong learning and professional excellence.”

The Minister for Education, the Hon. John Cortes, said: “This collaboration with external agencies, including the private sector, has seen the opportunities for our young people expand tremendously over the past few years. I am very pleased that we have introduced this new course, and we are looking at expanding vocational provision further into other areas. Our young people can now train for this new here, in Gibraltar. I am really proud of what we are achieving in the College”