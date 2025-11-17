Golden Week 2025- 1st – 5th December 2025 - Because getting older doesn’t mean getting lonelier’

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism (MEECT) is proud to announce Golden Week 2025, a week-long initiative celebrating Gibraltar’s older generation under the theme ‘Because getting older doesn’t mean getting lonelier’.

The campaign, running from Monday 1st to Friday 5th December 2025, aims to highlight the importance of inclusion, connection and respect across generations. A variety of events and community activities will take place throughout the week, bringing together older persons, young people and volunteers to foster friendship and shared understanding.

The week will culminate with Golden Breakfast at King’s Diner (King’s Bastion) from 9am-11am on Friday 5th December 2025. This will feature live music and free tea, coffee and churros for over 65’s. All other accompanying carers under this age will need to pay £3 on entry.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “Golden Week is a celebration of togetherness. It reminds us that growing older should never mean growing lonelier and that the older members of our community remain an essential, vibrant part of our society. The connections formed this week will continue to inspire understanding and kindness across generations.”

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism extends their heartfelt thanks to all participating organisations, volunteers and community partners who have come together to ensure the success of Golden Week 2025.

For more information, please contact:

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism (MEECT)

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tel: 200 42509