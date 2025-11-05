Gibraltar to be represented at UK Youth Parliament meeting

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that Isabella Azopardi has been selected as Gibraltar’s delegate to the UK Youth Parliament, which will convene at the House of Commons in London tomorrow 6 November 2025.

A total of 28 entries were received for this year’s competition, which invited young people aged 11 to 18 to submit essays on the theme “Education and Learning.” The high quality and thoughtfulness of the submissions reflected the strong engagement and talent of Gibraltar’s youth.

The Government wishes to express its sincere thanks to the judges, retired headteachers Albert Danino and Ivan Navas, for their time and careful consideration in reviewing all entries.

Isabella will represent Gibraltar at the invitation of Mr Speaker and will deliver a two-minute speech from the despatch box during the Youth Parliament session, which will be broadcast live on Parliament TV.

The Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “I would like to warmly congratulate Isabella Azopardi on being chosen to represent Gibraltar at the UK Youth Parliament. The calibre of entries this year was exceptionally high, demonstrating the passion, insight, and maturity of our young people when it comes to issues that shape their education and their future. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Mr Speaker for his continued support and encouragement of young people’s participation in politics through this important initiative.”