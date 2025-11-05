antidepresivos sin receta
Bus Service Arrangements – Remembrance Sunday

In order to support the Remembrance Sunday Parade, the bus service will implement the following changes on 9th November 2025.

Route 3 will use Glacis Kiosk Bus Stop as its terminus and will be diverted via Coral Road due to the closure of Winston Churchill Avenue.

Please pay extra attention to buses from other routes that will need to stop outside the Glacis Kiosk Bus Stop if Route 3 is waiting at the terminus.

Route 8 will operate a circular route from Mid-Town reaching as far as Glacis Kiosk, diverting via Coral Road and returning to Mid-Town.

To service the East Side, one bus will be temporarily removed from Route 8 and reassigned as a shuttle service operating between Europa Point and Hassans Centenary Terraces, returning via Sir Herbert Miles Road and Europa Advance Road. 


