Gibraltar Tourist Board Receives First Ever Nomination at the Prestigious Travel Weekly Globe Awards

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is proud to announce that Visit Gibraltar has been nominated in the Best Tourist Board category at the Travel Weekly Globe Travel Awards 2025, one of the most respected and influential events in the United Kingdom travel industry.

This is the very first time Gibraltar has received a nomination at the Globe Awards. It is a milestone that reflects the destination’s growing reputation, its creative approach to tourism, and the strong relationships it continues to build with the United Kingdom travel trade.

Often described as the Oscars of the travel industry, the Globe Awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the tourism sector. Winners are chosen by thousands of travel agents and professionals across the United Kingdom. For Gibraltar, this nomination is a clear sign of the confidence and support that partners in the travel trade have shown the destination.

Over the past year, the Gibraltar Tourist Board has significantly increased its presence across the United Kingdom. It has delivered an extensive schedule of roadshows, conferences and trade events, including active involvement with CLIA, ABTA and regional associations. Through this work, Visit Gibraltar has reinforced the message that the Rock is not only a remarkable place to visit but also a reliable and supportive partner for the travel industry.

Minister for Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “This nomination is a proud and emotional moment for Gibraltar. To be recognised by the United Kingdom travel industry at this level reflects the passion and dedication of the Gibraltar Tourist Board team and the unwavering support of our travel trade colleagues. Together we have shown that Gibraltar is so much more than a destination. It is an experience that consistently exceeds expectations.

"This recognition comes at a time of real momentum for Gibraltar tourism. We are continuing to invest in infrastructure, culture and new visitor experiences which will further enhance what the destination offers. Progress toward a potential United Kingdom and European Union treaty is also opening the door to greater connectivity, economic growth and cross border collaboration.

"We remain committed to our partners and proud to represent a destination that is vibrant, authentically Mediterranean and proudly British. Gibraltar is a place that continues to surprise and inspire every time you visit.”