St Anne’s Upper Primary School visit to the Gibraltar National Archives

During the past week, Year 6 students from St Anne’s Upper Primary School embarked on a journey through Gibraltar’s historical legacy during their visit to the Gibraltar National Archives.

The visits, held on the 13th, 15th, and 17th of October, offered students a hands-on introduction to the world of archival science. Welcomed by the Gibraltar National Archives staff, the pupils were given an engaging overview of archival work and practices, highlighting the importance of preserving historical records for future generations.

The educational programme included a guided tour of the archives, where students explored the inner workings of document preservation and learned about the meticulous care required to maintain Gibraltar’s documentary heritage. A live demonstration on paper conservation and digitisation provided insight into how fragile materials are stabilised and made accessible through modern technology.

One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity to view original documents from different collections. Among these were the Land Property Register, the Register of Commissions and the Instructions and Descriptions of Privateers dating from 1796 to 1799. The students were especially captivated by the Acta de Cabildo from 1577 — the oldest document held at the Archives — which offered a tangible connection to fragments of Gibraltar’s early history.

The visit was part of Gibraltar National Archives ongoing outreach initiative to foster historical awareness and public engagement among young learners. The experience will help not only to deepen their understanding of local history but also spark interest in the broader role archives play in shaping the collective memory.