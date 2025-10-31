antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

St Anne’s Upper Primary School visit to the Gibraltar National Archives

Details
Category: Local

During the past week, Year 6 students from St Anne’s Upper Primary School embarked on a journey through Gibraltar’s historical legacy during their visit to the Gibraltar National Archives. 

The visits, held on the 13th, 15th, and 17th of October, offered students a hands-on introduction to the world of archival science. Welcomed by the Gibraltar National Archives staff, the pupils were given an engaging overview of archival work and practices, highlighting the importance of preserving historical records for future generations. 

The educational programme included a guided tour of the archives, where students explored the inner workings of document preservation and learned about the meticulous care required to maintain Gibraltar’s documentary heritage. A live demonstration on paper conservation and digitisation provided insight into how fragile materials are stabilised and made accessible through modern technology. 

One of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity to view original documents from different collections.  Among these were the Land Property Register, the Register of Commissions and the Instructions and Descriptions of Privateers dating from 1796 to 1799. The students were especially captivated by the Acta de Cabildo from 1577 — the oldest document held at the Archives — which offered a tangible connection to fragments of Gibraltar’s early history. 

The visit was part of Gibraltar National Archives ongoing outreach initiative to foster historical awareness and public engagement among young learners.  The experience will help not only to deepen their understanding of local history but also spark interest in the broader role archives play in shaping the collective memory.

   


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes