The GSLA regrets another spate of vandalism at West View Park toilets

For the fourth time in the last 18 months, the toilets at West View Park have been vandalised.

The damage ranges from stains and smears on walls to the destruction of doors, breaking of toilets, and ripping hand dryers from the walls. The damage has meant that the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority has spent over £15,000 in repairs to this amenity in one of Gibraltar’s most popular parks.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Leslie Bruzon, is appealing to those involved to stop this meaningless vandalism. He said:

“These mindless acts of vandalism serve no purpose other than to disrupt the use of these services for members of the public who wish to enjoy the area. Over £15,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent in recent months on repairs due to vandalism — money that could have been invested in new equipment for the park. These acts have no place in our community. I am appealing to members of the public who might have information to come forward and report it.”