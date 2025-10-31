The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service takes part in the Crown Dependencies Fire and Rescue Service Peer Review

In February 2020, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service became a co-founder of the Overseas Territories Chief Fire Officers’ Forum, in partnership with Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey Fire and Rescue Services. The main objective of this group was to share information, common interests, challenges, and see how our small Fire Services adapt and/or adopt recognised UK National Operational Guidance to manage and mitigate risk elements within our respective jurisdictions.

These relationships have since prospered and become a source for organisational joint learning and development, and this has led us to the creation of the Crown Dependencies Fire and Rescue Service Peer Review process, supported by the UK’s Local Government Association (LGA). A Strategic Collaboration Board was formed in 2024 comprising the Chief Fire Officers of Jersey, Isle of Man, Guernsey, and Gibraltar FRSs. This Board serves as the senior coordinating body for collaborative work across fire and rescue services, ensuring alignment on fire safety, operations, governance, and efficiency. It facilitates the development of shared understanding and positions on key issues affecting the profession, using UK-based standards, and promotes joint design and delivery of work wherever possible.

The Peer Review process is conducted over a four-year cycle, and the goal is to support continuous improvement and drive positive change across the participating Services by:

• Establishing a shared understanding and coordinated response to sector-wide challenges.

• Setting overarching direction and priorities for collaboration.

• Supporting consistency and alignment with UK-based fire and rescue standards as far as possible/practicable.

• Facilitating joint work to improve governance, assurance, operations, and efficiency.

• Strengthening multi-agency cooperation in major incidents and emergency response.

In essence, in conducting this review process, we aim to identify good practice, areas for improvement, and opportunities for collaboration or efficiency. This provides an invaluable tool for continuous organisational learning and development.

The Peer Review Team is composed of trained and experienced Senior Fire Officers from across the four Services, led by the LGA, and supported by senior colleagues from UK mainland Fire and Rescue Services. Last week saw the commencement of the review cycle or process, with Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service being the first of the four Services to go under scrutiny. Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez (GFRS Head of Operations and Training) deployed to Guernsey to join up with the team and took part in the three-day LGA Peer Review.

A total of nine senior fire officers, including local government officials from the UK, engaged with Guernsey FRS personnel, partners, and local leaders to assess all aspects of the service. This collaborative effort provided valuable insights into the strengths and areas for development within the Guernsey FRS. We now look forward to the final report, and the findings will no doubt support ongoing improvements and help ensure a safer environment for our respective communities.

The Minister for the GFRS, the Hon Leslie Bruzon said; “I am proud of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s ongoing commitment to professional excellence and collaboration with our peers across the Crown Dependencies. This initiative reflects our shared dedication to learning, improvement, and delivering the highest standards of public safety. I want to thank Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez for his valuable contribution in representing Gibraltar during this first review, and I look forward to welcoming our colleagues when it is our turn to host the process in Gibraltar”.