Supported Needs and Disability Office to Host On-Location Clinics in November

The Ministry of Equality is pleased to announce that the Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) will be hosting eight on-location clinics throughout November. These clinics are aimed at assisting members of the community with various needs.

The clinics will take place on:

• Every Monday in November (3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th) at John Macintosh Square (The Piazza)

• Every Wednesday (5th, 12th, 19th, 26th) outside St Bernard’s Hospital,

• Clinics will run from 10:00am to 2:00pm, providing a convenient window for individuals to drop in

• Please note that the SNDO offices in Europort will be closed every Monday and Wednesday in November but you can find them on location instead.

This initiative reflects the SNDO's ongoing effort to engage with the local community and ensure that support is accessible to all. Hosting the clinics in locations frequented by the public will make it easier for individuals seeking support to access the services they need without requiring an appointment.

During these sessions the SNDO will offer signposting, one-to-one advice and support and assistance with filling out forms. We want to offer an inclusive environment where individuals will feel comfortable seeking help. The SNDO encourages anyone who may benefit from their services to visit.

Alternatively, if you cannot attend the on-location clinics but still require advice and support, you can contact the SNDO on:

• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• WhatsApp: 56003195

• Phone: 200 42196

Or visit their website: disability.gov.gi

Facebook: SN DO

Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office stated, "We aim to ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to access vital support services. Our focus is onmaking assistance readily available and reducing any obstacles that individuals may face. We look forward to engaging with the public and providing the necessary guidance during these sessions."

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said, “The SNDO is working tirelessly to deliver inclusivity and accessibility in Gibraltar. Their clinics support individual members of the public with their own personal journeys. I urge anyone who needs support to please come to the Piazza or the Hospital and have a chat with them.”