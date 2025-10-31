Minister Arias-Vasquez confirms work already underway on legislation to establish a new regulatory authority for health and social care, and a Commission on the Quality of Care

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, who also holds specific ministerial responsibility for the Quality of Care, has responded to the GSD’s latest statement by confirming that the Government is already well advanced in delivering what the Opposition is calling for.

Work is well underway to establish a Commission on the Quality of Care, in line with the GSLP Liberal manifesto commitment of 2023. The draft legislation, which encompasses a radical overhaul of the regulation of health and social care in Gibraltar, is currently around 50% complete, with the Commission designed to operate as an independent body that will uphold standards, promote accountability and support care providers across Gibraltar.

The GSLP Liberal manifesto commitment, which is now the policy of the Government, read as follows:

“We are unwavering in our commitment to provide the highest standards of care for our community. To achieve this, we pledge to establish a dedicated Commission on Quality of Care in Gibraltar that will maintain independence and accountability, focus on patient-centred care, empower and regulate care providers in Gibraltar and, we hope, help to make it possible for citizens to get only the best care in Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Health and Care, who also holds specific responsibility for the Quality of Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez said:

“This is something we have been taking seriously for some time. Establishing a Commission on the Quality of Care was part of our 2023 manifesto, and we are already well into the process of making it a reality.

“It is part of a much wider project that will seek to overhaul the current regulation of health and social care in Gibraltar.

“The work is about halfway through, but it’s complex because it touches on every part of our health and care system and we want to make sure it is done properly.

“The Commission will make a real difference. It will give people confidence that services are safe and consistent, and it will also support the many professionals who work incredibly hard every day to care for others. This is about raising standards and doing things better for everyone so I hope the Opposition will support it when I bring the Bill to Parliament.”