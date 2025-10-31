GHA anti-tobacco campaign encourages smokers to drop their habit

The Gibraltar Health Authority, in partnership with Public Health Gibraltar, encourage smokers to give up their unhealthy habit.

This is part of a broader coordinated effort by the GHA under a very simple but powerful message: ‘if you give up smoking today you will very quickly notice benefits to your personal health.’

In fact, within just 48 hours of stopping smoking, carbon monoxide levels in the body drop, your blood pressure regulates and lung function begins to improve. Over time, quitting reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and improves overall quality of life.

The GHA is committed to supporting individuals who want to quit smoking and has various resources available to help, including podcasts that have been recorded for this purpose. Participants in Gibraltar’s anti-smoking campaign will also receive access to:

• Free one-to-one support through the GHA Smoking Cessation Service

• Nicotine replacement therapy and quitting aids

• Educational materials on healthy habits and relapse prevention

• Community support groups and success stories shared through social media

Smokers who want to take part can register by contacting the GHA Smoking Cessation Service or by visiting the GHA website https://www.gha.gi/public-health/smoking/. Updates, success stories, and motivational tips will also be shared on the GHA’s official social media pages.

Available medical evidence and public health advice suggests that if you can stop smoking for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit for good.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter said: “This is not just about giving up smoking- it’s about taking back control of your health and setting a positive example for your loved ones. We’re encouraging every smoker in Gibraltar to take this challenge and discover the life-changing benefits of quitting: you are more likely to quit for good if you have the correct support. If you want to stop smoking contact the smoking cessation clinic on 20052241 or speak to your GP about getting referral.”

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “The smoking cessation clinic successfully brings together a combination of different strategies and a multidisciplinary care approach which isyielding good results. Active engagement with the community is vital and our Mobile Health Unit has proved invaluable in this respect. The results are encouraging as an increasing number of smokers who have been able to quit their habit, are now bringing friends and relatives to the clinic. Stop smoking now for a healthier life and future, and engage with the Smoking Cessation Clinic, we are here to help. That is the message we are putting across.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “This campaign is about giving people the encouragement and support they need to make one of the most important decisions for their health, to stop smoking. Quitting is not easy, but it is possible, and the benefits begin almost immediately. We want to help every person in Gibraltar who decides to take that step. The Smoking Cessation Service offers practical tools, personalised support and the reassurance that you are not alone on this journey.”