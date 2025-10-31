antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Christmas Fair Attractions 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the Christmas Fair attractions, particularly popular amongst the young members of our community, will once again feature throughout the festive Christmas period. 

The attractions will open at 6:30pm on Friday 21st November at John Mackintosh Square, with free rides available that evening to celebrate the Christmas Festival of Lights event taking place that evening at Casemates Square. Further information on the Christmas Festival of Lights will be announced in the coming days. 

From Saturday 22nd November 2025 to Monday 5th January 2026, the Fair will be open daily from 12pm to 7pm with all rides priced at £3.  

As part of GCS’ initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser, rides will be free of charge on Thursday 11th December. 

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20067236.


