Government launch WhatsApp Channel

HM Government of Gibraltar has launched an official WhatsApp Channel, providing a direct means of communication with the public for the dissemination of important public information.

The WhatsApp Channel will be managed by the Communications Department and used exclusively for the one-way distribution of important public information, similar to that currently published as Official Notices in the traditional printing press. This includes updates such as major road closures, serious public health information, and other important time-sensitive announcements of significant public interest.

Following the channel is voluntary and simple. WhatsApp users can go to the ‘updates’ section of the app, search for HM Government of Gibraltar and follow the channel or click on the link at the end of this press release. It is recommended that users enable notifications from the channel to make sure that important messages are not missed. Followers may also choose to share or forward Channel messages privately to others.

The Government will not have access to followers’ phone numbers or any direct contact information. Only limited information, such as a follower’s profile name or photo, may be visible to administrators if a user reacts to a message depending on their personal privacy settings. Followers are not visible to one another, and no participant can see who else follows the Channel or their contact details. Messages will be one-way only, though followers may choose to forward or share Channel updates privately if they wish.

The launch of the WhatsApp Channel forms part of the Public Service’s wider commitment to improving communication and accessibility. The new platform provides a modern, convenient way for the public to receive official information directly to their devices, reflecting the way people already communicate in their daily lives. It complements traditional channels of communication while ensuring that essential updates reach as many people as possible, quickly and reliably.

The Channel will be used exclusively for informative content of public interest and will not be used for promotional or political material.

The community can join the Channel by tapping the link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbBD0WJATRSwEP4XYu21

Alternatively, the community can also scan the QR Code below: