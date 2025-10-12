antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Update on Immigration (EU Exit) Regulations 2025

Details
Category: Local

HM Government of Gibraltar notes the immediate public response following yesterday’s publication of the Legal Notice introducing a temporary administrative pause on new residence registrations. 

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs (DIHA) has experienced a sharp increase in attendance and enquiries from individuals without valid residence records or with expired documentation, many of whom have not been in contact with the Department for several years. 

These measures are designed to strengthen the integrity of Gibraltar’s residence system and ensure that access to services prioritises people with a genuine link or contribution to Gibraltar. The pause only applies to new long-term residency applications with no clear economic or social purpose. They are not intended to affect those legitimately living and working in Gibraltar, contributing to the community and the economy. 

HM Government of Gibraltar wishes to reassure long-term residents and workers that their status remains unaffected, provided that their documentation is accurate and current. 

Part of the Immigration team are currently engaged in a targeted exercise checking the status of red ID card holders who may have changed address locally but not updated their records with the Department. To date, approximately 50 cards have been cancelled for this reason. 

The public is therefore reminded to check that their registration and residence documentation is up to date, and to contact the Department of Immigration and Home Affairs if any updates or renewals are required.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes