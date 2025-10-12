Sir Vince Cable for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, is delighted to confirm the participation of The Rt. Honourable Sir Vince Cable at this years’ Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025.

Sir Vince Cable is a British politician who was the Leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2017 to 2019 and a Member of Parliament for Twickenham from 1997 to 2015, and from 2017 to 2019. He also served in the Cabinet as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, and President of the Board of Trade from 2010 to 2015.

His book, ‘Eclipsing the West’ sets the principal that the Western dominated world as we have known it for the past 300 years is coming to an end. The book draws on the latest data and a lifetime of political and economic experience to offer a compelling account of what the rise of the Asian superstates means for the future.

Sir Vince Cable’s talk is scheduled for 4pm on Sunday 16th November at The Gibraltar Garrison Library. Tickets are available for sale online on Buytickets.gi, or from the Gibraltar Garrison Library box office.

Minister for Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “I am delighted to welcome Sir Vince Cable to Gibraltar to participate in the Festival. As has become expected, the Festival Team have arranged for a wide range of speakers to cater for all tastes and interests. Sir Vince is a recognised authority in the fields of politics and economics, and his book, both current and relevant, will be well received by audiences.”

The festival will be organised from the 10th to 16th November 2025. For further information please contact the Festival Director on telephone: 20047309 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.