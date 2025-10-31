Christmas Festival of Lights 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will once again be organising the Christmas Festival of Lights at Casemates Square on Friday 21st November 2025.

This year’s production, The Elf, the Cat & the Christmas Star, will feature two spectacular shows. Each performance will combine mapping, strobe lights, fire, confetti and other special effects. Music will feature throughout the lights show, promising an immersive 360°experience that will transform Casemates Square into a world of festive enchantment.

Both shows will be identical, each lasting no more than 60 minutes, and will take place from 6.30pm – 7.30pm and 8.30pm - 9.30pm respectively.

For health and safety reasons, stewards and security personnel will be managing ingress and egress to the event. Entry will be strictly via Market Place only. The organisers kindly ask the public to be mindful of capacity restrictions when planning their visit.

Important information for event goers:

SHOW 1: Capacity 3500 pax

• Gates open for access to Casemates Square at 5.30pm. Event: 6.30pm to 7.30pm – Queue will be open from 4:30pm at Market Place

SHOW 2: Capacity 3500 pax

• Gates open for access to Casemates Square at 8pm. Event: 8.30pm to 9.30pm – Queue will be open from 6:30pm at Market Place

Reasonable adjustments will be made for this event. Further information will be issued within the next few days.

Please be advised that theatrical smokes, fog effects, pyrotechnics/fireworks, strobe lighting, lasers, fire and loud noises are used during the performance.

After the event, the Christmas lights will be turned on automatically daily until Tuesday 6th January 2026. As is tradition, the lights will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and the Three King’s Cavalcade.

The event is organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority.

For any information, please contact GCS via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20067236.