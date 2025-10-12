antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Chief Minister Takes the Salute at Royal Gibraltar Regiment Parade

The Chief Minister, the Hon. Fabian Picardo KC MP,  was invited by the CO of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to take the salute at the exercise by the Regiment of the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.  

The event brought together serving soldiers, veterans, families and members of the public to celebrate the Regiment’s proud service to the Rock. 

For the Chief Minister, the occasion is always personal. His late father was among the first one hundred men to join the Regiment in its early days, a connection that continues to inspire his pride in Gibraltar’s armed forces and in the community they represent. 

The Chief Minister said: 

It has been a privilege to be invited by our Regiment to take the salute today, but it is also deeply personal.  

My father was one of the first one hundred to join when the Regiment was formed, so every time I stand before these ranks, I feel that family history and that deep bond.  

The Regiment connects generations, brings our people together and reflects the pride, resilience, unity and loyalty that define Gibraltar itself.” 

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment traces its history to the Gibraltar Defence Force formed in 1939, and today combines operational readiness with ceremonial excellence. It regularly represents Gibraltar on the international stage and continues to play a central role in the Rock’s civic and public life.

 

      

      


